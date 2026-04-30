Lautaro Martinez Injury: Fully on track for Parma game
Martinez (calf) returned to full training Wednesday, Sky Italy reported.
Martinez will be available Sunday following a three-game absence, although he made two token bench appearances. He'll push Francesco Pio Esposito for a spot in the XI if he finishes the week well. He has logged at least one shot in his last five showings, totaling 14 attempts (six on target), scoring four goals and creating five chances over that span.
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