Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez Injury: Fully on track for Parma game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 1:42am

Martinez (calf) returned to full training Wednesday, Sky Italy reported.

Martinez will be available Sunday following a three-game absence, although he made two token bench appearances. He'll push Francesco Pio Esposito for a spot in the XI if he finishes the week well. He has logged at least one shot in his last five showings, totaling 14 attempts (six on target), scoring four goals and creating five chances over that span.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
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