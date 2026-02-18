Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez Injury: Limps off versus Bodo/Glimt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 1:44pm

Martinez had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in 61 minutes against Bodo/Glimt before leaving because of a possible calf ailment, Sky Italy reported.

Martinez was a big part of the offense but failed to punch it in on a pair of juicy chances, hitting the post on his best effort. He'll take some tests before Saturday's game versus Lecce. Inter are generally cautious in these situations. Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny would divvy up the minutes up front if he couldn't play.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lautaro Martinez
