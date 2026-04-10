Lautaro Martinez Injury: Suffers new injury
Martinez has been diagnosed with a mild left soleus problem and will be re-evaluated next week, Inter announced.
Martinez is back on the mend after returning in style from a previous and more substantial calf problem. He'll skip the Como and Cagliari contests, Sky Italy reported. Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny are the next men up at the position.
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