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Lautaro Martinez Injury: Suffers new injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 6:41am

Martinez has been diagnosed with a mild left soleus problem and will be re-evaluated next week, Inter announced.

Martinez is back on the mend after returning in style from a previous and more substantial calf problem. He'll skip the Como and Cagliari contests, Sky Italy reported. Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny are the next men up at the position.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
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