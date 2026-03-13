Lautaro Martinez Injury: Unavailable versus Atalanta
Martinez (calf) won't be an option against Atalanta, Sky Italy reported.
Martinez needs more time to recuperate but has an outside shot to return versus Fiorentina next week. It remains to be seen whether he'll technically be on the bench again, but Marcus Thuram (illness), Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny will divvy up the minutes up front.
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