Lautaro Martinez Injury: Will skip a few tilts

Martinez has been diagnosed with a left soleus strain, Inter announced.

Martinez isn't dealing with a particularly severe problem, but won't be available for a few fixtures, given the busy schedule. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he'll try to return versus Milan on March 8, but it'll be determined only closer to the clash, and Inter won't be hasty. Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny will shoulder the attack while Martinez is on the mend.