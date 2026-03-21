Lautaro Martinez Injury: Will stay out against Fiorentina

Martinez (calf) won't return in Sunday's game versus Fiorentina, even though he might be on the bench to support his teammates, Sky Italy reported.

Martinez will skip the six contests on the trot and has never practiced fully in the past month, although he's expected to do so during the upcoming international break. Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny will once again compose the frontline.