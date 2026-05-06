Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez News: Assists in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Martinez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Parma.

Martinez has been battling injuries in recent weeks, returning to the pitch only once across his last 13 games in all competitions prior to this outing, and made his return count with an assist in a 23 minute cameo. However, with the title already secured, the club could look to rest him again in the next league game in the hope of having him fit enough to start the Coppa Italia Final against Lazio.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
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