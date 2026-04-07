Lautaro Martinez News: Brace during return
Martinez scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 5-2 win over Roma.
Martinez was back from injury Sunday and returned in great form, scoring once to open the game in the second minute before another in the 52nd minute for a brace. This brings the forward up to 16 goals this season, now with 20 goal contributions in 26 appearances. He currently leads the Serie A Golden Boot race by five.
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