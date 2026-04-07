Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez News: Brace during return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Martinez scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 5-2 win over Roma.

Martinez was back from injury Sunday and returned in great form, scoring once to open the game in the second minute before another in the 52nd minute for a brace. This brings the forward up to 16 goals this season, now with 20 goal contributions in 26 appearances. He currently leads the Serie A Golden Boot race by five.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lautaro Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lautaro Martinez See More
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
5 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
78 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
313 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
337 days ago