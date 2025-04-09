Lautaro Martinez News: Continues elite run

Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

By logging Inter's first goal, Martinez prolonged his streak in the category. During each of his last four Champions League appearances, he logged at least one goal, and the four-game span saw him score a total of six times. Impressively, they all have been logged in UCL games, which bodes well as he and Inter try to reach another final.