Lautaro Martinez News: Decides Genoa fixture

Martinez drew four fouls and scored one goal to go with five shots (two on target) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Genoa.

Martinez shouldered the attack sans Marcus Thuram (ankle), paced his team in attempts and bagged the only goal of the game with a sneaky header on a corner kick and the help of a deflection. He hadn't hit the net in four fixtures. He's up to ten goals in Serie A play. He has notched 22 shots (four on target), seven chances created and four crosses (zero accurate) in the last five rounds.