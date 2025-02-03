Fantasy Soccer
Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez News: Fires four shots versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 12:51am

Martinez registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Martinez led his team in attempts and had multiple goals waved off due to offsides. His scoring binge came to an end after five matches. He has recorded seven goals, one assist, 22 shots (14 on target) and six key passes in the last six tilts.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
