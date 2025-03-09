Lautaro Martinez News: Fires six shots in Monza match

Martinez won one of one tackle and generated six shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Monza.

Martinez co-paced his side in attempts and, while he was a bit wasteful at times, he was still instrumental in the win, as Georgios Kyriakopoulos narrowly beat him to the back to head home the game-winner, beating his own goalie. He also could have easily had an assist. He has found the target twice in the last four tilts, adding 15 shots (five on target), seven chances created and one cross (one accurate).