Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez News: Four shots without a goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Martinez had four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Juventus.

Martinez attempted four shots or more for the ninth time in the last 11 games. He has now failed to score in his last four matches despite having 17 shots. In these four games, he has only had two shots on target. In total, he has nine goals in Serie A this season, with his last goal coming away to Lecce.

