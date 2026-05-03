Lautaro Martinez News: Given bench role
Martinez (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Parma.
Martinez is back in the mix after an injury left him out of the past few games. However, it appears they are taking his return cautiously, as the regular starter instead starts on the bench Sunday. With 16 goals in 26 appearances this season, he is by far their best attacking option, likely to slide back into a starting role after testing his legs.
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