Lautaro Martinez News: Goal in win
Martinez scored one goal on four shots (two on target), attempted one cross (one accurate) and three tackles (one successful) in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Feyenoord.
Martinez bounced back strongly in Wednesday's Champions League bout with an early second-half goal after a quiet performance against Serie A foe Napoli last weekend. This score marks two in the forward's last three games, bringing his total to 16 in all competition this season. The 27-year-old contributed defensively as well, winning five duels and recording one clearance, as he continues to cause trouble all over the pitch for opposing teams.
