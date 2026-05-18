Lautaro Martinez News: Limited impact in draw

Martinez recorded four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.

Martinez's efforts in front of the opposition goal were not enough for him to make score sheet this time, ending a run of four league or cup appearances in which he produced at least one goal or assist. With only one game remaining in the 2025/26 campaign and the striker tallying 17 Serie A goals, this hardly threatens his place as the top scorer in the league. After the final week, he'll turn his attention to starring for Argentina at the World Cup.