Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez News: Limited impact in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Martinez recorded four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.

Martinez's efforts in front of the opposition goal were not enough for him to make score sheet this time, ending a run of four league or cup appearances in which he produced at least one goal or assist. With only one game remaining in the 2025/26 campaign and the striker tallying 17 Serie A goals, this hardly threatens his place as the top scorer in the league. After the final week, he'll turn his attention to starring for Argentina at the World Cup.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
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