Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez News: Misfires against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Martinez drew one foul and had five shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Roma.

Martinez was one of the few Inter players who had a positive performance, leading them in two offensive categories, but it was in vain, and his touch in the box wasn't on point. He has failed to have an attempt on goal for the first time since early March. He has notched 17 shots (seven on target), five key passes and four crosses (one accurate) in the last six matches, scoring thrice.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
