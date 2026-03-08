Lautaro Martinez News: Option but unfit to play

Martinez (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against AC Milan but hasn't been cleared to return, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Martinez made a surprise return to the team sheet Sunday, but it's merely to support his teammates in a crunch match, as he has yet to resume training fully. He's not a lock to be ready for the next game either. Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito are the only two strikers available since Marcus Thuram is out with an illness.