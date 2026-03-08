Lautaro Martinez News: Option from bench
Martinez (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against AC Milan.
Martinez made a surprise return to the team sheet Sunday, appearing to be out for another match but instead selected for the bench. That said, it is clear he is not 00 perncent yet, likely the reason for his limited role. Once fully fit, the forward should not waste anytime finding the starting XI again as he remains a top forward in the world, with 14 goals in 25 appearances this season.
