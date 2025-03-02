Fantasy Soccer
Lautaro Martinez News: Paltry in Napoli meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Martinez drew two fouls and registered one tackle (zero won) and five clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.

Martinez didn't do much in this one, as Inter didn't attack a lot after getting the lead. He failed to take a shot for the first time since mid-December. He has scored once in the last five fixtures, adding 22 shots (four on target), eight key passes and four crosses (zero accurate).

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
