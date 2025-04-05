Lautaro Martinez News: Passable in Parma fixture

Martinez (thigh) registered three shots (one on goal), one tackle (zero won) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Parma.

Martinez was fairly active while playing an hour after missing the previous game, but Zion Suzuki brilliantly denied his best effort on an instinctive deflection from close range. He has put his name in the stat sheet thrice in his last six showings, recording 20 shots (seven on target), 11 chances created and two crosses (two accurate).