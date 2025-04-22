Lautaro Martinez News: Quiet performance in loss
Martinez had one shot on goal during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.
Martinez couldn't extend his three-game scoring streak in all competitions as he was completely shut down by the opposing defense. When his UCL numbers are also considered, we can say that the striker has been amazing this year, but his Serie A numbers are clearly down (12 goals over 30 starts) compared to previous campaigns.
