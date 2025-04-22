Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez News: Quiet performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Martinez had one shot on goal during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Martinez couldn't extend his three-game scoring streak in all competitions as he was completely shut down by the opposing defense. When his UCL numbers are also considered, we can say that the striker has been amazing this year, but his Serie A numbers are clearly down (12 goals over 30 starts) compared to previous campaigns.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now