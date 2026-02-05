Martinez scored with a strong header after a corner delivery from Federico Dimarco. He has now found the net in each of his last three league matches and has already surpassed last season's total of 12 goals, reaching 13 in eight fewer appearances. His 79 shots in Serie A lead the league, highlighting the constant attacking threat he provides as part of an Inter Milan side that continues to create chances in volume. Martinez currently leads the league in goals and could add to that total in the next league fixture against Sassuolo, who sit mid-table.