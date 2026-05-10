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Lautaro Martinez News: Scores and assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 10:24pm

Martinez scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and four chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Lazio.

Martinez played a decisive role in Saturday's 3-0 win at Lazio, opening the scoring in the first half with a composed finish after collecting Petar Sucic's pass and slotting calmly past Edoardo Motta, before turning provider for Yann Bisseck's shot that contributed to the buildup ahead of the second goal, while adding four key passes. The Argentine captain was a constant threat in behind Lazio's high defensive line throughout his time on the pitch, adding his trademark forward runs and intelligent movement before being replaced in the second half as Cristian Chivu managed his squad with the title already secured. Martinez has scored 17 Serie A goals and contributed six assists across 28 appearances this season, with the title win capping a dominant campaign for both him and his side.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
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