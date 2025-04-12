Lautaro Martinez News: Scores in 3-1 win

Martinez scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Cagliari.

Martinez scored his 12th goal of the season as he connected with Marko Arnautovic in the 26th minute of the match to go 2-0 ahead. In his last eight games, he has scored five goals, including a big goal at Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek. In this game, he attempted two crosses for only the third time this year.