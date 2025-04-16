Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez News: Scores winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Martinez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Martinez scored a huge goal during Wednesday's win, doing well to finish his only chance for what proved to be a massive goal. The striker remains an efficient option and has now led his side into a Champions League semi-final showdown against Barcelona.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now