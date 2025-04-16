Lautaro Martinez News: Scores winner
Martinez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Bayern Munich.
Martinez scored a huge goal during Wednesday's win, doing well to finish his only chance for what proved to be a massive goal. The striker remains an efficient option and has now led his side into a Champions League semi-final showdown against Barcelona.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now