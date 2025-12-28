Martinez was where he needed to be to take advantage of Francesco Pio Esposito's pass and give his team the victory with a left-footed strike in the 65th minute of the game. After securing his ninth goal of the current season, the star striker pulled away from Christian Pulisic in the race for the Serie A scoring lead. Considering all competitions, Martinez scored 13 goals and three assists for Inter during the second half of the calendar year while remaining a key player for both the club and the Argentinian national team.