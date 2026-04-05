Lautaro Martinez News: Starting at forward
Martinez (calf) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Roma.
Martinez is back in the lineup as he was expected to after recovering from a calf injury, earning back his normal spot at forward. The Argentine remains one of the club's most critical players and who they typically rely on to score, notching 14 goals and four assists in 25 appearances (23 starts) this season.
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