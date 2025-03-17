Lautaro Martinez News: Strikes in Atalanta clash
Martinez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Atalanta.
Martinez was back in the XI after an ailment and was lively and a big offensive hub throughout the game, but his teammates were a little wasteful. He sealed the deal with a relatively easy finish from inside the box in the final minutes. He's up to 11 goals in Serie A play. He has hit the net three times in his last five appearances, adding 17 shots (six on target), 11 key passes and one cross (one accurate).
