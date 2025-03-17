Fantasy Soccer
Lautaro Martinez News: Strikes in Atalanta clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Martinez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Atalanta.

Martinez was back in the XI after an ailment and was lively and a big offensive hub throughout the game, but his teammates were a little wasteful. He sealed the deal with a relatively easy finish from inside the box in the final minutes. He's up to 11 goals in Serie A play. He has hit the net three times in his last five appearances, adding 17 shots (six on target), 11 key passes and one cross (one accurate).

