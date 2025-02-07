Lautaro Martinez News: Wasteful versus Fiorentina

Martinez recorded three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-0 loss against Fiorentina.

Martinez had an okay output, leading his side in attempts, but couldn't capitalize on an early big chance, and then Inter shortcircuited in both phases. He has posted five goals, thanks to a hat-trick, and added 16 shots (six on target), six key passes and three crosses (zero accurate) in the last five matches.