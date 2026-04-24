Lautaro Valenti Injury: Available versus Pisa

Valenti (undisclosed) "has recovered from his small problem," coach Carlos Cuesta relayed.

Valenti won't need to miss time after being pulled from the starting lineup last week due to discomfort while warming up. He'll compete to get the nod with Abdoulaye Ndiaye and Sascha Britschgi in this one. He has logged at least one tackle in his last three games, totaling four (one won) and adding three blocks and 11 clearances, with no clean sheets over that span. He has recorded one or more clearances in every tilt, averaging 5.4 per game.