Lautaro Valenti Injury: Good to go for Roma game

Valenti will be available for Sunday's contest versus Roma, coach Fabio Pecchia relayed.

Valenti will return from a one-game absence and will compete with Botond Balogh and Giovanni Leoni for a spot next to Alessandro Vogliacco in the middle of the defense. He has totaled seven tackles (six won), three interceptions, 30 clearances and four blocks in his last five displays, contributing to one clean sheet.