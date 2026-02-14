Lautaro Valenti Injury: Likely to be back against Verona

Valenti (thigh) "has returned to full training ahead of Sunday's clash with Verona," coach Carlos Cuesta stated.

Valenti has shaken off a thigh issue that cost him the past two bouts and might start right away since his replacement, Mariano Troilo, is suspended, especially if the gaffer opted for a three-man line. He has registered at least one clearance in every seasonal appearance, totaling 100 in 17 showings. Additionally, he has posted one or more tackles in his last six displays, piling up 17 (nine won), adding nine interceptions and eight blocks and contributing three clean sheets over that span.