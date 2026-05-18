Lautaro Valenti News: Busy defensively in 1-0 loss

Valenti had two tackles (one won) and nine clearances in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Como.

Valenti was given a busy defensive display as Parma lost 1-0 to Como. The defender started his second game in a row after a period of three games out of the team. He made nine clearances, the sixth time this year that he reached this number. He wwas unable to help his side to a win despite his defensive efforts.