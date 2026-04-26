Lautaro Valenti headshot

Lautaro Valenti News: DNP in Pisa contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Valenti (thigh) didn't feature in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Pisa.

Valenti was fit after a small injury but wasn't deployed, as the coach decided to give another shot to Abdoulaye Ndiaye. He'll have to wait for his next opportunity after being a regular for most of the season. He has logged at least one tackle in his last three showings, totaling four (one won) and posting three blocks and 11 clearances over that span, with no clean sheets.

Lautaro Valenti
Parma
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