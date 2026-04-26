Lautaro Valenti News: DNP in Pisa contest

Valenti (thigh) didn't feature in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Pisa.

Valenti was fit after a small injury but wasn't deployed, as the coach decided to give another shot to Abdoulaye Ndiaye. He'll have to wait for his next opportunity after being a regular for most of the season. He has logged at least one tackle in his last three showings, totaling four (one won) and posting three blocks and 11 clearances over that span, with no clean sheets.