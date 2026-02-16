Lautaro Valenti News: Fires three shots against Verona

Valenti (thigh) had two clearances, one interception and three shots (zero on target) and created one scoring chance in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win over Verona.

Valenti got the nod after sitting out two tilts but was busier offensively than in the back and was yanked at halftime for tactical reasons. He'll likely remain a fixture as long as he stays healthy. He interrupted a six-match streak with at least one tackle, while he maintained his season-long one with one or more clearances.