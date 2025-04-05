Fantasy Soccer
Lautaro Valenti News: Holds his own versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Valenti registered five clearances, one block and one interception in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.

Valenti was the busiest among the Parma defenders, who were under great pressure especially in the first half and conceded twice. He has gotten the call in six straight fixtures, totaling four tackles (three won), three interceptions, 28 clearances and three blocks and contributing to two clean sheets.

Lautaro Valenti
Parma
More Stats & News
