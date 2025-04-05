Lautaro Valenti News: Holds his own versus Inter
Valenti registered five clearances, one block and one interception in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.
Valenti was the busiest among the Parma defenders, who were under great pressure especially in the first half and conceded twice. He has gotten the call in six straight fixtures, totaling four tackles (three won), three interceptions, 28 clearances and three blocks and contributing to two clean sheets.
