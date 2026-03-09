Lautaro Valenti News: Serves suspension

Valenti cleared a one-game ban in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina.

Valenti will be back against Torino on Friday and will compete for multiple spots with Mariano Troilo, Alessandro Circati and Benjamin Cremaschi. He has recorded one interception in his last three outings, adding one successful tackle and three blocks and contributing to one clean sheet. Additionally, he posted at least one clearance in every seasonal appearance, averaging 5.8 per game.