Lautaro Valenti News: Shows well against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Valenti recorded one tackle (one won), one block and seven clearances in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.

Valenti was spotless in the back line the entire Parma defense in this one. He'll compete for two spots with Botond Balogh, Alessandro Vogliacco (undisclosed) and Giovanni Leoni from here on out. He has totaled eight tackles (six won), two interceptions, 27 clearances and three blocks in his last five showings, with one clean sheet.

Lautaro Valenti
Parma
