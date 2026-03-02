Lautaro Valenti News: Will sit out Fiorentina game

Valenti had five clearances, one interception and one tackle and collected his fifth yellow card in Friday's 1-1 draw with Cagliari.

Valenti had a fine display in the back, even though his team allowed one goal, but he will be unavailable for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Alessandro Circati will likely return to the XI, with Mariano Troilo getting the nod again, unless the coach changes the scheme.