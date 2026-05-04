Lawrence Ennali News: Scores lone goal Saturday

Ennali scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Ennali scored the lone goal of Saturday's match, an outside-the-box strike in the 72nd minute which won the match for Houston. It was one of just two shots he took in the match and it marked his third goal of the campaign. He also kept his first clean sheet of the season, recording one interception in his first start of the season at left back.