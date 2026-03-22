Lawrence Ennali News: Scores with lone shot

Ennali scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Dallas.

Ennali found the back of the net in the 33rd minute scoring Houston's final goal of the match. The goal was the first this season for Ennali as he matched all of last season's total with the tally. Ennali has combined for three shots, two chances created and two crosses over his last three appearances.