Lawrence Ennali News: Two assists in dominant win

Ennali assisted twice to go with one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Ennali dished out two assists in Sunday's 4-1 road win at LAFC, first teeing up Jack McGlynn at the top of the box for the 25th minute opener before pulling another pinpoint pass back to McGlynn inside the area in the 55th minute to complete his brace. He also sparked the sequence that led to Guilherme's free-kick goal by drawing the foul in the first half, capping off a standout shift. Ennali finished with two assists and a season-high four chances created over 90 minutes, operating as Houston's most dangerous and active threat out wide.