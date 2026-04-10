Lazar Jovanovic Injury: Close to rejoin full team training

Jovanovic (back) is on the verge of rejoining full team training, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. "Lazar is on the verge of joining the full squad training."

Jovanovic has been sidelined since December with a back issue, making his imminent return to team sessions a significant milestone after a lengthy road back. The forward figures to ease back into a bench role rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup given the duration of his absence, but the April 19 fixture against Bayern is shaping up as a realistic target if he continues to progress without any setbacks.