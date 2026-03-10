Lazar Jovanovic Injury: Could train again in several weeks

Jovanovic (back) should resume team training in three weeks at best, according to Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

Jovanovic picked up a back injury in training in late December and has been sidelined ever since after the issue affected his spine, with the medical staff refusing to rush the forward back into action. His return timeline remains uncertain at this stage of the recovery process, though the earliest expectation is that he could resume team training in about three weeks, which would likely push any comeback to April at the soonest. His absence has not shaken up the starting lineup much, however, as he has mostly served as a bench option throughout the season.