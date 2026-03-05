Lazar Jovanovic Injury: Remains out
Jovanovic (back) remains out for the time being as he is still in the rehabilitation process of an injury, according coach Sebastian Hoeness.
Jovanovic won't be an option for the time being as he continues rehabbing a back injury that has kept him sidelined since early January. The forward had mostly been serving as a bench option before the setback, so his absence represents only a minor loss for Stuttgart's attacking depth.
