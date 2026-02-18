Lazar Jovanovic headshot

Lazar Jovanovic Injury: Sidelined to face Celtic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Jovanovic (back) won't return to action in Thursday's Europa League contest versus Celtic, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Jovanovic has yet to complete his recovery from an injury that has prevented him from playing since early December, and he's unlikely to take on a big role in the short term. Still, his potential return date remains unknown, so he might miss a few more games, with Jamie Leweling getting the nod on the right wing.

Lazar Jovanovic
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now