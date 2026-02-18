Lazar Jovanovic Injury: Sidelined to face Celtic

Jovanovic (back) won't return to action in Thursday's Europa League contest versus Celtic, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Jovanovic has yet to complete his recovery from an injury that has prevented him from playing since early December, and he's unlikely to take on a big role in the short term. Still, his potential return date remains unknown, so he might miss a few more games, with Jamie Leweling getting the nod on the right wing.