Lazar Jovanovic Injury: Training Tuesday

Jovanovic (back) is back in training ahead of Thursday's match against Porto, according to his club.

Juranovic was likely to join training in a few weeks, but has reached a quicker path, as the forward already trained on Tuesday. This is solid news, but it does not yet clear him for a return, with the club not giving much on his status yet. He hasn't played since December, so they are likely to be cautious and probably still out until after the international break.