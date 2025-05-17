Lazar Samardzic News: Creates five chances against Genoa

Samardzic won two of two tackles and generated two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Genoa.

Samardzic drew his first start since February and was by far the best creator in his team, setting a new season high in key passes, but wasn't directly involved in any of the three goals. He was deployed over Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman. He has totaled three shots (one on target), six key passes, four crosses 8zero accurate) and three corners in his last five showings.