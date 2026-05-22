Lazar Samardzic headshot

Lazar Samardzic News: Decent display in Fiorentina match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Samardzic recorded three shots (two on goal), one interception and one chance created and drew one foul in Friday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

Samardzic got the call over Charles De Ketelaere, starting his first games since mid-January, and was pretty threatening on offense. He has continued to be used mostly as a second fiddle in his second season at Atalanta, although he occasionally showed some flashes. He finished up with six goals, one assist, 38 shots (17 on target) and 85 crosses (26 accurate) in 36 displays (13 starts).

Lazar Samardzic
Atalanta
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